Here are the new Google Weather widgets [Gallery]

The Google app is working on new Weather homescreen widgets. They look to overhaul/replace the existing set of widgets that are currently exclusive to Pixel, and will hopefully be available for all Android devices.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Overall, the design is pretty similar to what’s available today. In fact, there are a lot of similarities with the full app.

The city is in the top-left corner with the temperature and high/low. The condition icon and status is at the right with a refresh button in the corner, which is a big quality-of-life improvement. You then get six-hour forecast, instead of four.

Another widget just adds a 3-day forecast at the bottom.

Finally, there’s a portrait widget that includes the city and high/low. You can also see the light and dark theme version, with the latter using the old icon set.

We’ve spotted the widget picker previews for these upcoming homescreen objects in the latest Google app beta (version 15.28). They have not yet rolled out.

It comes as Android 15 introduces a “Pixel Weather” section in the widget picker. There’s also the “Pixel Weather” background service that powers the Google Clock app integration.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.