Google prepares for TV Streamer launch by hiding Chromecast in its Store

The Google TV Streamer 4K is set to make its debut in a couple of weeks, replacing the Chromecast with its launch. Ahead of that, Google has made it harder to find the Chromecast in its store as the discontinued product continues to make its way through remaining stock.

Google announced last month that the new Google TV Streamer would entirely replace the Chromecast. This meant that the duo of streaming dongles would be discontinued, with Google selling through existing stock, but no longer manufacturing the beloved product.

As a signal of moving on, Google has updated its official store to hide the Chromecast.

On the “Smart Home” section of the Google Store, the “Streaming” section shortcut now directs straight to the Google TV Streamer. This is a fairly recent change, as even in the couple of weeks following the Streamer’s announcement, this page still directed customers to the Chromecast with Google TV instead. Unlike other section shortcuts on this page, there’s no dedicated page for streaming devices like there is for Thermostats, Cameras, and Nest Hub Displays.

The Chromecast has yet to be purged from the Google Store, and still remains available for purchase, it’s just not as prominently shown. You can still find it on an “Entertainment” section found lower down on the same page, something we expect will be updated reasonably soon.

However, this likely won’t affect most customers. For those still looking to buy a Chromecast, Google Search is their friend, as a direct link to the Chromecast buy page will still be functional for the foreseeable future.

