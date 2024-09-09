 Skip to main content

Pixel Camera 9.5 for Wear OS rolling out: Viewfinder redesign, watch face shortcut

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 9 2024 - 4:46 pm PT
0 Comments

Google is rolling out Pixel Camera 9.5 for Wear OS beyond the Pixel Watch 3 with a handful of usability updates.

Upon updating to version 9.5 (from 9.2), Pixel Camera prompts you to allow notifications. On the Pixel Watch 3, you’ll get an ongoing activity icon at the bottom of your watch face, like now playing, when the camera is open on your phone. Tapping launches the controller on Wear OS.

This will also require Pixel Camera 9.5 to be installed on your phone, but that release is not yet widely rolled out to older devices. 

Meanwhile, the viewfinder has been updated with a photo and video switcher at the left. You can swipe up/down to move between the modes or simply press. Another gesture lets you double-tap to switch between the front and rear-facing lenses. 

This is so much faster than going to the hamburger menu at the top of the viewfinder and navigating to the Modes or Camera lists.

Officially, the “latest version of Pixel Camera for Wear OS only works on Wear OS 3 (and above) devices connected to Pixel phones,” so other watches should also benefit. We’re seeing Camera 9.5 for Wear OS rolling out beyond the Pixel Watch 3 this afternoon.

Pixel Camera 9.5 Wear
Pixel Camera 9.5 Wear
Pixel Camera 9.5 Wear

More on Pixel Camera:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Google Camera

Google Camera

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications