What Pixel Camera 9.5 brings to older Google phones

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 16 2024 - 2:03 pm PT
1 Comment

As always, the Pixel 9 series introduces many new camera features. It remains to be seen what will be brought to older devices in future Feature Drops, but Pixel Camera 9.5 is now out there.

Version 9.5 looks to be the Camera app from the Pixel 9 series. It’s unclear if Pixel Camera 9.5 is rolling out via Google Play to older devices yet, but it’s on APKMirror for manual sideload.

The main change after installing on a Pixel 8 Pro is the addition of a 5-second timer option to join 3 and 10 seconds. 

Meanwhile, you can now access Guided Frame directly from Pixel Camera settings. You previously had to first turn on the TalkBack screen reader from system preferences. It joins a series of other accessibility additions, like Magnifier 2.0.

As of today, Pixel Camera 9.5 does not bring the redesigned Panorama mode (inspired by Photo Sphere) or Add Me. When you switch to Video, the dedicated Night Sight mode does not appear. 8K Video Boost is also not appearing on the Pixel 8 Pro. Again, this could change in future updates.

You can also expect updates to Pixel Camera on Wear OS.

