Google Camera 9.5 adds manual Astrophotography mode controls

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Aug 19 2024 - 7:56 am PT
The latest Google Camera 9.5 update is rolling out now, and it even includes manual controls for the Astrophotography mode on Pixel.

To be more specific, if Google Camera 9.5 is installed on your Pixel when using the Astrophotography option within Night Sight you’ll get a pop-up to highlight the new manual controls. This allows you to use a slider to increase low-light photo exposure length or set in “Astro” mode which when your phone is pointed skyward can have an exposure up to 4 minutes in length. Unlike the other controls, you can’t adjust this timeframe. Instead, your device will attempt to capture the longest timelapse possible to ensure the best long exposure of the stars and night sky.

This change was spotted by the Google News Telegram channel with the Google Camera 9.5.118 update. Attempting to sideload just the APK on Pixel 8 Pro causes an “invalid version of Google Camera App detected” message to appear. As Android Police points out, you need to sideload the entire APK bundle for this to work correctly on your device. However, on some of our test devices the new pop-up information panel was not present despite the enhanced controls being made available.

Sadly, even with manual controls to enable Astrophotography mode, you need optimum conditions to get the best photographic outcome. Attempting to enable handheld will still give warning prompts that a tripod or stable base will offer the best end result. The existing auto mode is still present here if you prefer that finicky method too, but we’re pleased Google is removing the limitation either way.

