Google posts Pixel Watch 3 ‘solios’ & ‘seluna’ factory images

Ahead of the launch tomorrow, Google has released factory images for the Pixel Watch 3.

Google is not differentiating between the 41 and 45mm sizes, just whether it has Bluetooth/Wi-Fi or LTE. This is similar to past years, with the entry Pixel Watch 3 codenamed “solios” and the cellular model “seluna.”

Update: They are portmanteaus: selene + luna = seluna and sol + helios = solios. Google is once again referencing Roman and Greek mythology.

Selene: Greek goddess of the moon.

Helios: Greek god of the sun.

Sol is the Roman equivalent of Helios

Luna is the Roman equivalent of Selene

“seluna” for Pixel Watch 3 (LTE) — 14.0.0 (AW2A.240903.001.A3, Sep 2024)

“solios” for Pixel Watch 3 (Bluetooth/Wi-Fi) — 14.0.0 (AW2A.240903.001.A4, Sep 2024)

Wear OS 5 is based on Android 14 and running the September 2024 security patch, which has yet to be released for the original Pixel Watch or the Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel Watch 3 factory images join the Pixel 9 series:

