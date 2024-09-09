 Skip to main content

Google posts Pixel Watch 3 ‘solios’ & ‘seluna’ factory images

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 9 2024 - 11:25 am PT
1 Comment

Ahead of the launch tomorrow, Google has released factory images for the Pixel Watch 3.

Google is not differentiating between the 41 and 45mm sizes, just whether it has Bluetooth/Wi-Fi or LTE. This is similar to past years, with the entry Pixel Watch 3 codenamed “solios” and the cellular model “seluna.” 

Update: They are portmanteaus: selene + luna = seluna and sol + helios = solios. Google is once again referencing Roman and Greek mythology.

  • Selene: Greek goddess of the moon.
  • Helios: Greek god of the sun.
  • Sol is the Roman equivalent of Helios
  • Luna is the Roman equivalent of Selene
  • “seluna” for Pixel Watch 3 (LTE) — 14.0.0 (AW2A.240903.001.A3, Sep 2024)
  • “solios” for Pixel Watch 3 (Bluetooth/Wi-Fi) — 14.0.0 (AW2A.240903.001.A4, Sep 2024)

Wear OS 5 is based on Android 14 and running the September 2024 security patch, which has yet to be released for the original Pixel Watch or the Pixel Watch 2. 

The Pixel Watch 3 factory images join the Pixel 9 series:

More on Pixel Watch 3:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 3

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications