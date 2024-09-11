Deals: Galaxy Z Flip 6 now $150 off, Galaxy Tab A9+ from $170, 2024 Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC all-time low, more

The Samsung fall Discover sale rolls on, but Amazon has stepped in with a better straight up cash deal on the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 with up to $150 in savings. Alongside ongoing deals on Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro as well as Galaxy Watch Ultra, today we spotted solid $50 discounts on the ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ Android tablet joined by the best price yet on the 2024 Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC with with Snapdragon X Elite. All of that and more are waiting for you down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon now undercutting Samsung’s deals on Galaxy Z Flip 6 with new all-time lows at $150 off

New all-time low pricing is now landing on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable smartphone. With the Discover Samsung Fall sale now in full swing we are tracking the best post-release pricing yet on the new Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro as well as Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. But the price drops are also carrying over to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 as well courtesy of both Samsung and Amazon. If you have gear to trade in against your purchase, Samsung is offering elevated instant trade-in credit to the tune of as much as $650 – this can yield as much as $770 off the purchase of the phone. But if you don’t have gear to trade in, Amazon is being aggressive and undercutting the straight up cash deals Samsung is offering.

Amazon is now offering the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 down at $949.99 and the 512GB model on sale for $1,169.99 shipped. Regularly $1,100 and $1,220, this is $150 off both models to deliver the best straight up cash deals we have tracked at Amazon since release – the pre-order gift card was a touch better value at $200, but you had to fork out the full bill with that.

Samsung’s cash deals top out at $120 and the 256GB model isn’t on sale at all. But again, if you have gear to trade-in you’ll want to take this route. Samsung also has three online exclusive colors – Crafted Black, Peach, and White – you can’t get at Amazon.

Samsung’s Tab A9+ tablet starts at $170 today, but you can land one at just $50 with a trade-in

As part of the Discover Samsung Fall sale, you can now score the Galaxy Tab A9+ Android tablet starting down at $169.99 shipped. Amazon has also priced matched here on both the 64GB and 128GB configurations with the silver variant starting at about $0.30 less, but you can only score the Navy colorway straight from Samsung. We did see this super-affordable $220 tablet drop to $150 previously for a couple days and even lower on Prime Day, but today’s offers are otherwise matching the lowest we have tracked. And keep in mind, if you have gear to trade-in at Samsung, you can land up to $170 off your purchase – this can yield a total at just $50 all-in.

New low strikes Microsoft’s brand new Surface Laptop 7 (2024) Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite at $1,002

Update: Amazon has dropped the price further for Microsoft’s Surface Laptop (2024) Copilot+ PC at $1,001.80 shipped. Head below for more details in the original post.

We’ve tracked a lot of deals on newly launched Copilot+ PCs from Samsung, Dell, and more recently, but Microsoft’s own Surface Laptop (2024) has been fetching the full price since its debut. Well, that changes today as Amazon is offering the very first chance to save on Microsoft’s brand new Surface Laptop (2024) Copilot+ PC in black at $1,027.17 shipped. That’s straight up a $173 discount on a brand new laptop that debuted a few months back carrying a $1,200 price tag. This is the first time we’re tracking a deal on this laptop which has fetched as much as $1,525 on Amazon. The same notebook, in case you’re wondering, is currently going for $1,400 at Best Buy. Head below for more details.

Best post-release deal yet now live on Galaxy Buds 3/Pro from $160

As part of its now live Discover Fall sale, Samsung is now offering the first notable price drop on its new Galaxy Buds 3 since release. Not only can you score an up to $100 in instant trade-in value and a FREE Clip Case worth $30 with purchase, but it has also now slashed $20 off the price tag. That means the regularly $180 Buds 3 are now starting at $159.99 shipped, add in the value of the case, and you’re saving a total of $50 before you even factor in the trade-in potential. They are currently sold out at Amazon.

Best post-release price yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra

Update: This deal is now live directly at Samsung where you can also score up to $350 in instant trade-in credit on top of the $50 price drop.

Even with Samsung’s big-time Discover fall sale now in full swing, we did not expect to see a straight up $50 price drop on the new flagship Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra like we are right now. Amazon is now offering the best post-release price we have tracked on the new Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE AI Smartwatch at $599.99 shipped in the Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White models right now. These are $650 smartwatches now sitting at Amazon all-time lows in all three colors, each with a different band option.

Samsung is directly offering some serious trade-in credit on its new flagship wearable to tune of $300 in instant credit. But if we are talking straight up cash deals, Amazon is where it’s at right now.

Discover Samsung sale knocks $250 off Galaxy Tab S9 tablets + $800 instant trade credits

As part of the now live Discover Samsung Fall sale event, you can score some of the best prices of the year on the latest flagship Tab S9, and especially on the Ultra models. While we have seen $150 price drops on the Samsung Tab S9 Ultra a number of times this year, you can in fact score that deal at Best Buy right now, Samsung is taking things up a notch in the fall Discover sale. You’ll find straight $250 discounts on the entry-level 256GB model and the 512GB model. Scope out the details below.

Discover Samsung Fall Tab S9 deals:

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Score the new OnePlus Pad 2 tablet with a FREE pair of $100 OnePlus Buds 3 at $500 ($150 off)

OnePlus is stepping in today with another solid offer on its latest tablet. The official site has now dropped the price on its new OnePlus Pad 2 down to $499.99 shipped from the regular $550 you’ll find at retailers like Amazon right now – it has yet to see any significant price drops there. But to sweeten the deal even more, quite a lot more in fact, you will also score a FREE set of OnePlus Buds 3 with your purchase today. So that’s $50 with a FREE set of $100 buds for a total savings of $150 today. Last time we featured a deal on the OnePlus Pad 2 it was at the same $450 but with a free folio case, which is arguably not quite as good as today’s earbuds offer.

New Pixel 9 Case releases

