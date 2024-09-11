Pixel 9 Pro Fold owners encounter issues using 5G on AT&T

A growing number of AT&T subscribers are encountering issues and a lack of 5G connectivity when using their Pixel 9 Pro Fold devices with the US-based network.

It seems that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold owners have taken to Reddit to vent about issues when trying to access 5G services on AT&T. It’s worth noting that AT&T doesn’t carry the Pixel 9 Pro Fold this year after offering the original Pixel Fold last year. Any unlocked device should be able to run on just about any carrier so long as the appropriate bands are supported by the network.

The original post was shared almost 5 days ago (h/t Android Authority), but this has been building with lots of complaints suggesting that they can’t access true 5G speeds when using their devices on AT&T’s network. This means, at least at this point in time, you’re limited to LTE connections and speeds when using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with an AT&T SIM. Some even claim this affects their regular non-foldable Pixel 9 devices, despite the network selling the 9, 9 Pro, and Pro XL.

One temporary solution involves removing your SIM card, transplanting into another device, then plugging back into the 9 Pro Fold. However, this appears to be a short-term fix. The device will revert to the LTE or “5Ge” network after a brief period.

There is no official word from AT&T on why the Pixel 9 Pro Fold wouldn’t work on their network. Some speculation in the original thread based on the firm’s Bring Your Own Device program claims this could be due to incorrect provisioning from AT&T, and therefore, devices are not being whitelisted correctly. However, AT&T does state that the BYOD program does not guarantee that a device will work correctly on its network.

No concrete solutions appear to be available at this time, but we have reached out to Google for comment and will update should we receive a response. Have you been experiencing issues with AT&T on your Pixel? Let us know in the comment section below.

