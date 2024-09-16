 Skip to main content

Leaked codenames unsurprisingly suggest Pixel 9a and four Pixel 10 phones in 2025

Sep 16 2024
According to a new report, Google has plans for five new Pixel phones in 2025, unsurprisingly including a Pixel 9a and another batch of Pixel 10 devices.

Google’s 2024 Pixel lineup delivered five phones. There was the Pixel 8a, which launched in May, alongside the later launch of Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold in August, marking Google’s earliest flagship launch, and its biggest, since launching the Pixel brand.

For 2025, it appears the same plans remain in place.

Android Headlines has published five codenames that are claimed to be in use for upcoming Pixel devices, namely the Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The codenames are as follows:

  • Pixel 9a – Tegu
  • Pixel 10 – Frankel
  • Pixel 10 Pro – Blazer
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL – Mustang
  • Pixel 10 Pro Fold – Rango

The Pixel 9a’s “Tegu” codename has appeared before and falls in line with the reptile theme of the rest of the Pixel 9 series. “Tegu” refers to a species of lizard that can be found in Central and South America. Pixel 9 is “Tokay,” Pixel 9 Pro is “Caiman,” and Pixel 9 Pro XL is “komodo.”

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 series once again shifts to a new type of animal for its codenames, moving from reptiles over to horses.

Notably, where Pixel 9 Pro Fold veered off from the reptile theme with the codename “Comet,” Pixel 10 Pro Fold is oddly using a codename that fits within the previous generation’s codename theme with “Rango.” This could suggest that this codename is some other device, but the report claims it will be released in the same timeline as the rest of the Pixel 10 series. A leaked roadmap in 2022 claimed that, in 2025, Google’s lineup could include a larger Pixel 10 or a Pixel flip-style foldable, so it could be either of those too. Google’s Rick Osterloh recently said that it’s not “focusing” on a “Pixel Flip,” but the door was very much left open to the possibility.

Whatever the case, these codenames give us a pretty good idea of what to expect in 2025. The Pixel 10 series is also expected to bring the switch for Tensor chips from production through Samsung to a fully custom design produced with TSMC’s more advanced process.

Google is also expected to be working on a new Pixel Tablet.

