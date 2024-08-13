Made by Google 2024 Live Blog + News Hub: Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 2, and more

Compared to past years, Google is hosting its annual hardware event around two months early. At Made by Google 2024, we’ll see the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

How to watch Made by Google 2024

The keynote takes place at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT. Made by Google 2024 is a live event taking place in Mountain View, California.

You can stream the event live on YouTube. We’ve got the full details on how to watch right here.

Live Blog (Reload & scroll down for continuous updates…)

New Google Store in Chicago and Santa Monica in coming months

“Research with Gemini” to create research reports tailored to your exact questions

Gemini becoming more “agentive“

Project Astra: Coming first to Gemini Live. Share your camera during a conversation.

Gemini Live getting Extensions

Rick Osterloh to close things out “Years of foundational work are coming together” Teases next few months

Google didn’t adopt Qi2 in the Pixel 9 series

Pixel Buds Pro 2 at $229 Powered by Tensor A1 First earbuds with Gemini

Pixel Watch 3 41 mm: $349 | 45 mm: $399

Loss of Pulse Detection joining Car Crash and Fall Detection Starting in EU + UK, with more regions to come

Understands that you’re looking for in-depth research

“continuous research loop”

Save to Google Docs

Coming to Gemini Advanced in the coming months

The Pixel 9 series is available to buy in these 32 countries

Pixel Watch 3 Actual Display: Up to 2,000 nits Big focus on offering a running assistant, with workout builder and real-time feedback



Pixel Camera HDR+ pipeline rebuilt: To better reflect the world as you see it. More accurate skin tones, textures Panorama redesign, with rebuilt UI inspired by Photo Spheres. Night Sight Panoramas now possible Compared to iPhone 15 Pro Max



RCS on the iPhone mention

Pixel Studio: On-device Imagen 3

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: “The best of both worlds.” 8-inch tablet + phone

Satellite SOS

Gemini Live: “conversation is the best way to work through something complex” “The most natural way to interact with Gemini” 10 different voices to choose from, named after constellations

