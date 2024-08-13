Made by Google 2024 Live Blog + News Hub: Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 2, and more

 Skip to main content

Aug 13 2024
Compared to past years, Google is hosting its annual hardware event around two months early. At Made by Google 2024, we’ll see the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

How to watch Made by Google 2024

The keynote takes place at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT. Made by Google 2024 is a live event taking place in Mountain View, California.

You can stream the event live on YouTube. We’ve got the full details on how to watch right here.

Live Blog (Reload & scroll down for continuous updates…)

  • New Google Store in Chicago and Santa Monica in coming months
  • “Research with Gemini” to create research reports tailored to your exact questions
  • Gemini becoming more “agentive
  • Project Astra: Coming first to Gemini Live. Share your camera during a conversation.
  • Gemini Live getting Extensions
  • Rick Osterloh to close things out
    • “Years of foundational work are coming together”
    • Teases next few months
  • Google didn’t adopt Qi2 in the Pixel 9 series
  • Pixel Buds Pro 2 at $229
    • Powered by Tensor A1
    • First earbuds with Gemini
  • Pixel Watch 3 41 mm: $349 | 45 mm: $399
  • Loss of Pulse Detection joining Car Crash and Fall Detection
    • Starting in EU + UK, with more regions to come
  • Understands that you’re looking for in-depth research
  • “continuous research loop”
  • Save to Google Docs
  • Coming to Gemini Advanced in the coming months
  • Pixel Camera
    • HDR+ pipeline rebuilt: To better reflect the world as you see it. More accurate skin tones, textures
    • Panorama redesign, with rebuilt UI inspired by Photo Spheres. Night Sight Panoramas now possible
    • Compared to iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • RCS on the iPhone mention
  • Pixel Studio: On-device Imagen 3
Pixel Screenshots
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold: “The best of both worlds.” 8-inch tablet + phone
  • Satellite SOS
Pixel 9 Satellite SOS
  • Gemini Live: “conversation is the best way to work through something complex”
    • “The most natural way to interact with Gemini”
    • 10 different voices to choose from, named after constellations
