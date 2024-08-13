Made by Google 2024 Live Blog + News Hub: Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 2, and more

Compared to past years, Google is hosting its annual hardware event around two months early. At Made by Google 2024, we’ll see the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2.
How to watch Made by Google 2024
The keynote takes place at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT. Made by Google 2024 is a live event taking place in Mountain View, California.
You can stream the event live on YouTube. We’ve got the full details on how to watch right here.
- New Google Store in Chicago and Santa Monica in coming months
- “Research with Gemini” to create research reports tailored to your exact questions
- Gemini becoming more “agentive“
- Project Astra: Coming first to Gemini Live. Share your camera during a conversation.
- Gemini Live getting Extensions
- Rick Osterloh to close things out
- “Years of foundational work are coming together”
- Teases next few months
- Google didn’t adopt Qi2 in the Pixel 9 series
- Pixel Buds Pro 2 at $229
- Powered by Tensor A1
- First earbuds with Gemini
- Pixel Watch 3 41 mm: $349 | 45 mm: $399
- Loss of Pulse Detection joining Car Crash and Fall Detection
- Starting in EU + UK, with more regions to come
- Understands that you’re looking for in-depth research
- “continuous research loop”
- Save to Google Docs
- Coming to Gemini Advanced in the coming months
- The Pixel 9 series is available to buy in these 32 countries
- Pixel Watch 3
- Actual Display: Up to 2,000 nits
- Big focus on offering a running assistant, with workout builder and real-time feedback
- Pixel Watch worn by “millions of people”
- When the Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 will ship
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: $1,799
- Pixel 9 Pro XL: $1,099
- Pixel 9 Pro: $999
- Pixel 9: $799
- “Best smartphone for photography” and “Highest quality video on smartphone” rating from third-party
- Google touts smartphone video and computational videography
- Improvements to Video Boost with Night Sight: Brighter, more detailed. 2x faster rendering by using Tensor chips in the cloud
- HDR+ across the zoom range
- Magic Editor adding generative AI. Edit by describing what you want
- Reframe subjects
- Reimagine with: Lets you enter a prompt to change background, other elements for a photo
- Made You Look on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to show an animated character on the cover screen
- Jimmy Butler on stage to demo Add Me
- AR guidance
- Pixel Camera
- HDR+ pipeline rebuilt: To better reflect the world as you see it. More accurate skin tones, textures
- Panorama redesign, with rebuilt UI inspired by Photo Spheres. Night Sight Panoramas now possible
- Compared to iPhone 15 Pro Max
- RCS on the iPhone mention
- Pixel Studio: On-device Imagen 3
- Pixel 9 adds Call Notes recording & transcription, free Satellite SOS for two years
- Keke Palmer on the stage, teases the After Party
- Pixel Screenshots
- Fast search, Tensor G4 + Gemini Nano credited
- Screenshots in Chrome remember the website
- Pixel Call Assist
- Call Notes: Full transcripts
- The Pixel Watch 3 is using its battery for more features, like Loss of Pulse Detection
- Pixel Weather
- Gemini Nano used for custom weather report
- For Pixel 9 phones
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: “The best of both worlds.” 8-inch tablet + phone
- Satellite SOS
- The Pixel Watch 3 is using its battery for more features, like Loss of Pulse Detection
- Improving thermals: Vapor chamber for peak performance
- Tensor G4: Worked with Google DeepMind team
- Features Gemini Nano with Multimodality
- 3x more capable than first version of Gemini Nano (with Pixel 8 Pro)
- Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor: 50% faster
- Pixel 9 Pro & Pro XL: Google says customers have wanted a small Pixel Pro phone
- “Biggest Pixel design progression in years”
- “Sculpted design”
- 2x durable compared to Pixel 8 series
- Pixel 9 series: “First phone designed for the Gemini era”
- Biggest update to Pixel family
- Pixel section starting at 25 minutes in
- Gemini Live demo of coming up with event ideas was solid
- Starts rolling out today to Pixel, Samsung, and other Android phones
- Pixel 9 series launches with Android 14
- Gemini Live: “conversation is the best way to work through something complex”
- “The most natural way to interact with Gemini”
- 10 different voices to choose from, named after constellations
- Seeing Samsung and Motorola devices at the “Pixel” event is quite strange
- Gemini is the default Pixel 9 assistant as Gemini Live starts rolling out on Android
- Demo fail for Gemini Extensions (Calendar, Tasks, Keep)
- Emphasizing how Google can offer an end-to-end AI experience with no third-parties involved
- Sameer Samat takes the stage to talk Android: “rebuilding Android with AI at the core.”
- Emphasizes bringing Gemini app to all devices, including lower-powered ones, in a dunk at the iPhone
- “new Gemini assistant”… biggest leap forward since Google Assistant
- Recaps last week’s Google Home announcements
- “Integrated AI strategy”
- Google launches AI-loaded Pixel 9 at $799
- Teases live demos
- Rick: “What can AI do for me?”
- Bringing cutting edge AI to mobile, with all of Android benefiting
- Rick Osterloh takes the stage
- Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold launches in September with major hardware upgrades for $1,799
- Pixel Buds Pro 2 feature Gemini Live, Tensor A1 chip, and 2x ANC for $229
- Google announces Pixel Watch 3 in 41 and 45 mm
- Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL launch with Satellite SOS, Android 14, $999 starting price
- The Pixel Watch 2 is now $100 off, while the original wearable is no longer sold.
- The original Pixel Fold is “No longer available” on the Google Store.
- We’re live from Mountain View! As Ben pointed out, the screen on the stage looks like a Pixel Tablet on the Charging Speaker Dock.
