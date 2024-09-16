The Aqara FP1E fuses mmWave tech for super precise home sensing

Aqara continues to innovate with smart home solutions that make life easier, safer, and more efficient. Their latest range of sensors, including the Aqara Presence Sensor FP1E, FP2, and Motion and Light Sensor P2, are designed to bring advanced presence detection and automation to your home.

In-home sensors like the Aqara FP1E, FP2, and Motion and Light Sensor P2 are more than just gadgets—they are key to creating a truly smart and secure living environment. These sensors offer real-time presence detection, which means your home can automatically respond to your needs, whether you’re moving from room to room or staying still.

For example, you could have the FP1E or FP2 trigger an automation when you enter a room to adjust lighting, control heating, or even manage your in-home appliances. Not only is that great for saving time and effort, but it makes your home more energy efficient and even more comfortable.

Additionally, the FP1E, FP2, and Motion and Light Sensor P2 sensors contribute to home security by ensuring you’re always aware of what’s happening inside. With features like multi-person tracking, fall detection, and zone-based automation, you can rest easy knowing your home is smarter and safer.

The Aqara FP1E presence sensor stands out with its cutting-edge mmWave technology and AI learning capabilities, making it one of the most user-friendly sensors on the market. Unlike traditional infrared motion sensors, the FP1E detects even subtle movements, ensuring your home automation system triggers promptly and correctly every time. Plus, there’s no need for complex settings—this is an easy plug-and-play solution thanks to interoperability with Matter support baked in.

This isn’t like a generic motion sensor, as it even has AI-powered learning systems. Effectively, this means you can filter out in-home factors like your pets or even ambient light changes so that you’re not getting false positives or activations when your out of the home or even chilling out.

The 120-degree FOV and 6-meter detection distance and super compact design makes the Aqara FP1E the perfect option for discreet placement in your home in lots of places like ceilings, walls, or corners. Your home decor doesn’t suffer if you want to enhance your smart home systems and it’s designed for smaller spaces like bathrooms, a home office, or even bedrooms.

The Aqara FP2 takes presence detection to another level with multi-person tracking and zone positioning, making it perfect for larger areas like living rooms or your kitchen. It even offers advanced features like fall detection and sleep monitoring, allowing you to create personalized smart home automation for comfort, safety, and – most importantly – convenience.

For comparison’s sake, the FP2 has a slightly larger 8-meter detection distance than the F1PE, which is why it might be a better option in larger rooms or areas of your home where you might have an elderly relative staying.

Aqara also offers another Thread motion sensor that works n battery power. The Motion and Light Sensor P2 is ideal for spaces that don’t have nearby power outlets; it relies on battery power to deliver high-performance motion detection. With a wider 170° field of view, it’s perfect for monitoring areas like bedrooms or hallways or even an outdoor shed or garage.

Aqara’s presence sensors enable smart automations to improve energy efficiency and, therefore, could help keep utility bills down. For instance:

Energy-saving automation : You can detect when a room is empty and automatically turn off lights and air conditioners.

: You can detect when a room is empty and automatically turn off lights and air conditioners. Sedentary reminders: You can get notifications and LED light color changes when you’ve been sitting for too long and suggestions to move just like on your smartphone or smartwatch.

