Google consolidating X/Twitter accounts, like Pixel and Material Design

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 20 2024 - 12:08 pm PT
1 Comment

Given the vast nature of Google, the company has a lot of product/service accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and is working to consolidate them. There are two separate instances with Google Pixel and Material Design this month.

Earlier this month, @materialdesign shared that it’s moving to the main @GoogleDesign handle on September 30. Google Design has 201.9K followers versus MD’s 87.7K. 

https://twitter.com/materialdesign/status/1835720856430911687

Material Design cites the 10-year anniversary of the design language, and invites people to “Join us as we write the next chapter in Material’s story.” Content-wise, the transition shouldn’t result in a particularly drastic change. The company has been celebrating that milestone with various retrospectives:

Meanwhile, @GooglePixel_US today posted that it’s “closing shop on this channel” on September 24, with “all things Google Pixel at @madebygoogle” going forward. That main MBG account has 960.4K followers compared to just 82.1K, and spans Google Nest + Fitbit content. The fitness brand still has its own account post-acquisition, but @googlenest is dormant. 

The Google Pixel Twitter account is more on the playful side with its content, if not more community-focused. That’s especially the case on Instagram where @GooglePixel is entirely focused on sharing a “collection of extraordinary Pixel pictures.” It’s in the middle of “30 days of Pixel” wherein it shares a different prompt everyday and asks for submissions. There does not appear to be any changes to this Instagram account today.

https://twitter.com/GooglePixel_US/status/1837189546963771635
