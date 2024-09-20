Pixelated 025: RC-Yes

Welcome to episode 25 of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. This week, we talk about RCS on the iPhone and desktop windowing with the Pixel Tablet.
- iOS 18 rolling out RCS to the iPhone for better Android messaging
- Google working on RCS encryption between Android and iPhone
- Google Fi waiting on Apple to enable RCS for iPhone users
- Are your iOS contacts using RCS messaging yet? [Poll]
- Android 15 QPR1 Beta introduces desktop windowing for Pixel Tablet
