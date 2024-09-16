iOS 18 rolling out RCS to the iPhone for better Android messaging

Apple today is rolling out iOS 18 with support for RCS in a huge boost to the iPhone-Android messaging experience.

Rich Communications Services (RCS) is an upgrade to SMS/MMS that supports features like typing indicators with delivery and read receipts (which can be turned off), higher resolution media (photos + videos), and the ability to message over Wi-Fi and mobile data instead of just a carrier’s cellular network. Group chats controls let you easily leave conversations.

However, there continues to be no end-to-end encryption (E2EE), with work towards that between Android and iOS continuing.

In a press release, Apple says:

When messaging contacts who do not have an Apple device, the Messages app now supports RCS for richer media and more reliable group messaging compared to SMS and MMS.

After updating to iOS 18, iPhone owners don’t have to do anything, with the RCS Messaging toggle in Settings > Apps > Messages enabled by default. Conversations will automatically be upgraded from SMS to RCS.

In Google Messages, Android users will see “RCS message” appear in the compose field (versus “Text message”) when talking to iPhone owners on iOS 18. Given the lack of cross-platform E2EE, there is no lock icon.

Google released another ad today:

In the US, all the big carriers — AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon — are supported, but Apple has yet to enable RCS for smaller MVNOs.

Historically, iOS update adoption among iPhone owners is speedy, but Android users this year have a big incentive to get people they know to upgrade.

