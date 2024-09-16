 Skip to main content

iOS 18 rolling out RCS to the iPhone for better Android messaging

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 16 2024 - 10:00 am PT
57 Comments

Apple today is rolling out iOS 18 with support for RCS in a huge boost to the iPhone-Android messaging experience.

Rich Communications Services (RCS) is an upgrade to SMS/MMS that supports features like typing indicators with delivery and read receipts (which can be turned off), higher resolution media (photos + videos), and the ability to message over Wi-Fi and mobile data instead of just a carrier’s cellular network. Group chats controls let you easily leave conversations.

However, there continues to be no end-to-end encryption (E2EE), with work towards that between Android and iOS continuing. 

In a press release, Apple says:

When messaging contacts who do not have an Apple device, the Messages app now supports RCS for richer media and more reliable group messaging compared to SMS and MMS.

After updating to iOS 18, iPhone owners don’t have to do anything, with the RCS Messaging toggle in Settings > Apps > Messages enabled by default. Conversations will automatically be upgraded from SMS to RCS.

Android iPhone RCS messaging

Top comment by Sasparilla

Liked by 10 people

Did the upgrade on my iOS phone and found RCS toggled on by default (T-Mobile in the U.S.). Was thinking I'd have to enable that myself based on the earlier Beta's.

RCS messaging is just working, large size pics coming through green bubbles both ways. I'm quite happy. (Am sure there will still be lots of stuff to tweak and fix, but this was a great default RCS user experience for a direct iOS to Android conversation in Messages on the 1st day)

View all comments

In Google Messages, Android users will see “RCS message” appear in the compose field (versus “Text message”) when talking to iPhone owners on iOS 18. Given the lack of cross-platform E2EE, there is no lock icon. 

Android iPhone RCS messaging

Google released another ad today:

In the US, all the big carriers — AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon — are supported, but Apple has yet to enable RCS for smaller MVNOs.

Historically, iOS update adoption among iPhone owners is speedy, but Android users this year have a big incentive to get people they know to upgrade.

More on Google Messages:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

iOS

iOS
Google Messages

Google Messages
RCS

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications