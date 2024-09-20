Pocket Casts adds clip sharing and support for transcripts

The next notable update (version 7.72) for Pocket Casts on Android and iOS adds support for transcripts and video/audio clip sharing.

Podcasters have to manually add their own transcripts, with Pocket Casts not going the Apple or YouTube (Music) route of automatic generation. Transcript support in Pocket Casts is based on the Podcasting 2.0 Transcript tag.

On supported shows, there will be an active/tappable Transcript button in the bottom Now Playing toolbar, which you can customize and move into the overflow menu.

This takes you to a fullscreen UI with playback controls and a scrubber at the bottom, as well as search in the top-right corner. There is no auto-scroll or live tracking, so you have to manually follow along. As such, this is most useful after hearing something and wanting the text of it.

Here’s a collection of supported podcasts.

Meanwhile, the Share menu in Now Playing now has a “Clip” option alongside link-based timestamp sharing. The editor presents a timeline to select the desired portion, with the start time and duration provided.

There are three options for the cover art design of the video clip, and the ability to download an audio file. Once done, you select whether you want to share that file directly to a social app or save to your device.

Clip sharing is also available on the Pocket Casts desktop and web apps that require a “Plus” subscription.

Finally, version 7.72 for iOS adds a new medium size for the Now Playing widget that’s available with a red or dark background. Compared to the existing Up Next, you get bigger cover art and no queue. Pocket Casts rolled out updated widgets, as well as a tweaked homescreen and miniplayer, on Android and iOS earlier this year.