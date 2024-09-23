 Skip to main content

Google Maps getting sharper satellite imagery and more Street View

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 23 2024 - 3:06 pm PT
2 Comments
Google Earth sharper satellite

Google Maps is getting sharper satellite imagery and more Street View content, while Google Earth will soon let users access more historical imagery.

Starting this week, Google is introducing sharper satellite imagery across Maps and Earth by leveraging its Cloud Score+ AI model that can recognize and remove clouds, cloud shadows, haze, and mist. It does this without removing ice, snow, mountain shadows, and other real-world weather patterns.

This will result in a “brighter, more vibrant globe” for a “clearer, more accurate look at Earth.” The example above is a composite image with Cloud Score+ that shows Egypt’s Toshka Lakes.

Meanwhile, Google is launching “one of the biggest updates to Street View” with new imagery in nearly 80 countries. 

Street View is launching in Bosnia, Namibia, Liechtenstein, and Paraguay for the first time. There will also be expanded imagery in countries like Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Denmark, France, Iceland, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Rwanda, Serbia, Spain, South Africa, Switzerland, and Uruguay. 

Finally today, Google Earth is getting new historical (satellite and aerial) imagery, which spans up to 80 years, on web and mobile. Examples include:

“…black-and-white photo of San Francisco in 1938, taken by Oakland Airport pilots. During this period, you can see that ports were mainly used for shipping and industry — compared to the 2022 image, where you see the piers dotted with restaurants and cruise ships docked in the harbor.”

More on Google Maps:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Maps

Google Maps
Google Street View

Google Street View
Google Earth

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications