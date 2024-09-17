 Skip to main content

Google Maps on Android Auto adds an easier ‘Add Stop’ button

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 17 2024 - 11:15 am PT
0 Comments
google maps android auto

Google Maps is picking up a couple of new features on Android Auto, with a new and much easier way to add a stop on your route.

The Android Auto version of Google Maps is occasionally lacking features. For instance, we’ve been asking for incident reporting on the platform for years now, and it’s only just now finally coming (or at least, it’s supposed to). But there are some other, smaller things that haven’t been available until now.

One of those that’s quietly rolled out in recent updates is an “Add Stop” button for Google Maps on Android Auto.

When selecting a new location to navigate to, Google Maps will now show a prominent “Add Stop” button underneath the location details, as pictured below. This was highlighted by Hipertextual and we’ve since confirmed that it’s available with the latest updates (though it’s likely not tied to the Android Auto v12.9 release currently rolling out in beta). We’re not quite sure exactly when the button was added, though, but it’s fairly recent.

The ability to add a stop on Android Auto has been available for a while by voice command, but it’s not easy to do it via the touchscreen. This new button, which appears during the timer before navigation actually starts, provides a very quick and easy shortcut.

More on Android Auto:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…
Google Maps

Google Maps

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications