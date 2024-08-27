Google Maps rolling out redesigned pin shape and colors

After rolling out the simplified bottom bar on mobile, a Google Maps redesign of pins introduces new colors and shapes.

The iconic pin shape with a shaper point at the bottom is gone, though it’s obviously still the app icon. Google Maps is instead opting for something shorter and more rounded with a white background, while the icon noting the category is housed in an inner circle. It matches the existing icon design for stars, flags, and hearts.

Old vs. new

Most pins are the same, though others have changed, like the one for museums now being purple instead of teal. The other color tweaks are more subtle, like the zoo example below going lighter. That change also applies to text.

This shorter pin design is slightly less prominent, but might allow Google to show more per map view. It follows Google last year rolling out new colors for the main map.

We’re seeing this server-side redesign of pins in Google Maps for Android, iOS, and the web today.

