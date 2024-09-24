Deals: Galaxy Z Fold 6 $400 off, Pixel 8a 256GB $100 off, Matter smart lamps, Anker charging gear, and more

Alongside the ongoing $270 price drop on Galaxy Z Flip 6, today we spotted an equally as notable discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in required. The exclusive Crafted Black and white variants are now $300 off while the other color options have now dropped $400 to deliver some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. Those offers join a $100 discount on the upgraded 2024 Pixel 8a handset with 256GB of storage alongside this launch deal on Govee’s new Google Assistant Matter smart lamp, Anker charging gear, and much more. Scope it all out below.

Alongside the ongoing $270 price drop on Galaxy Z Flip 6, we are now tracking some solid straight cash deal on the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 6 as well. While there have been some wild offers on the upgraded storage options, today we are looking at the more affordable 256GB variant. Samsung is now offering $300 off the Crafted Black and white variants you can only get from its official online storefront at $1,599 shipped, while Amazon is offering the rest of the color options down at $1,499 shipped. Regularly $1,899, this is as much as $400 off the going rate and the best cash discount we have tracked at Amazon since release on this configuration.

Google’s upgraded 2024 Pixel 8a handset with 256GB of storage now back at $459 ($100 off)

While we are still tracking the entry-level model down at $399, Amazon has also now brought back the Google Pixel 8a with 256GB of storage at $459 shipped. This is the same $100 price drop we spotted previously, but after jumping back to full price a couple times we are highlighting another chance to scoop this one up while it’s matching the Amazon low. Both the 128GB model and the 256GB variant are now sitting at the same price we tracked for Prime Day this year and make for notable, lower-cost alternatives to the new Pixel 9 models.

Govee’s new animated smart Table Lamp 2 debuts with Matter and Assistant support + a launch deal

One of the latest releases from Govee is putting its smart multi-color lighting treatment up on the table or nightstand, complete with Matter support. The new Govee Table Lamp 2 delivers on a similar smartphone and smart home-controlled lighting experience, just with an all-new design featuring 360-degree lighting and a clear base that allows it to standout from many of the no-name options you’ll find on Amazon. Now available for purchase with some launch deals, we will take a deeper dive down below.

The new Govee Table Lamp 2 carries a $70 MSRP and you can land a nice launch deal on Amazon right now alongside an additional 5% off when bundling it with any of the Govee gear on this page. However, the official Govee site is also offering this lamp on its own down at $64.99 during the launch phase.

Amazon just dropped the Snapdragon X Elite Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC to its lowest price yet at $900 (Save $300)

Update: It has now dropped even lower to $877 shipped.

While you can still grab the Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Plus chip for $750, we just spotted a deal on Amazon that drops the 12-core X Elite model of the Vivobook S 15 laptop down to its lowest price at $899.99 shipped. Also, B&H is matching Amazon’s $900 today for the first time, delivering a solid $300 discount on its $1,200 price tag. This particular laptop has seen plenty of discounts recently, but today’s deal drops it $18 below its previous all-time low from earlier this month to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it. This is currently the cheapest Copilot+ PC you buy with Qualcomm’s 12-core X Elite chip, and you can learn more about it below.

Some of the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals yet now live on Crafted Black, more at $270 off (No trade needed)

Today we are tracking one of the best post-release deals yet on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 Android foldable. Samsung is now offering select colorways down at $949.99 shipped, and we are talking about the 512GB model here with no trade-in required. Note: Make sure you select the “No…Get $150 Samsung Instant Savings” under the trade-in section. The official site is offering the 256GB models starting down at $899.99 shipped, but the real value is on the regularly $1,220 model with 512GB of storage that is now $270 off. While all colors are on sale, the Samsung site exclusive Crafted Black and White models are seeing the deepest deals – Amazon only has the silver model down this low right now.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

JBL Live Beam 3 buds with display case and Google Finder hit all-time lows from $150 (25% off)

Today we are tracking new all-time lows courtesy of Amazon on the 2024 JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds. Complete with the display-equipped charging case, you’ll find these buds starting from $150.39 shipped at Amazon in the silver colorway with the other three styles on sale for $169.95 shipped. You’re looking at a regularly $200 pair of stick-style earbuds with as much as 25% in savings and new Amazon all-time lows across the board. We have seen a couple light drops here and there since release this past summer, but today’s deals are the best yet and the first significant discounts to date.

Amazon is also offering the JBL Live Buds 3 at the same prices starting from $150.39 shipped, down from the usual $200. They are essentially identical to the set above, just with the rounded “bud-type” form-factor on the earpieces and slightly lower battery life – 48 hours compared to 40 hours.

