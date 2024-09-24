Google TV expands to new form factors and these new countries

Alongside the launch of the Google TV Streamer, the platform itself is expanding to new types of devices, as well as a few new countries.

Google TV, an experience built on top of Android TV OS, is not to be confused with Android TV, which was used prior to the Chromecast’s reboot in 2020. It’s a bit complicated, I know, but the new experience has benefits the prior one doesn’t, and has slowly been replacing the old Android TV over time (even though the Android TV experience is far from dead).

One of the things keeping Android TV around are the form factors that haven’t yet adopted Google TV. A great example here was seen in projectors, which, for a long time, avoided Google TV. That’s been changing as of late, thanks to launches from Xgimi and other brands.

Another new form factor we’ve seen lately are “arts” TVs similar to Samsung’s well-known “The Frame.” Hisense and TCL have launched sets like this powered by Google TV in recent months as we’ve covered.



TCL NXTFRAME

Hisense CanvasTV

Google is today making these new form factors official for the platform, suggesting we’ll probably see even more over time.

Selection for Google TV devices is better than ever. In addition to the new Google TV Streamer, you can choose from new art TVs from Hisense and TCL and smart projectors from Vankyo, Epson and XGIMI.

Beyond that, Google TV as a platform is expanding to new regions. Google says that Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and The Philippines are now supported, though keep in mind that some Google TV features can vary based on your region.

Google TV and Android TV are now on over 270 million monthly active devices, too, a huge increase from the last update in 2023.

Google TV is also expanding to more countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. And we’re proud to be bringing better TV to 270 million monthly active Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

The Google TV Streamer is launching tomorrow, with our initial review live now.

More on Google TV:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram