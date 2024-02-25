Wasn’t Android TV supposed to basically be dead by now?

Android TV has been replaced, but it’s apparently still getting new, unique features of its own. Why?

Google TV debuted in 2020 as the next step for “Android TV OS,” at least in a consumer-facing fashion. As of 2023, Android TV was effectively dead as new devices were launching almost exclusively with the Google TV experience. Still, Google kept its word and expanded several of Google TV’s most compelling features, such as free live TV, back to Android TV.

But, this week, something odd happened.

Google announced that Android TV’s homescreen would get a new “Quick Access” feature. This row houses filters for the main row of Android TV’s homescreen. It defaults to the current “Play Next,” but also shows content that’s trending when you switch the filter setting.

What’s strange about that is that there’s no feature on Google TV that’s quite the same. Google TV’s homescreen shows trending content, sure, but there’s no way to filter that down, and through various other rows on the Android TV homescreen, virtually all of this content was already accessible, so it’s quite bizarre that Google would develop what is essentially a brand new feature that’s only on Android TV.

In 2020, Google said that Google TV would replace Android TV while the latter adopted some features from the new experience for existing hardware. So, while it’s great that Android TV users seem to be getting continued support, it’s extremely odd that this support is going beyond the bare minimum. To a certain extent, it signals that Google’s plans may have changed somewhat. Is Android TV going to stick around for longer than we thought? Previously, I would have said no, but I’m not so sure anymore.

