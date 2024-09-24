Google Store now sells a USB-C to HDMI cable for Pixel

Back in June, the Pixel 8 and newer phones gained DisplayPort Support and the Google Store is now selling a USB-C to HDMI cable just for that.

Made by Cable Matters, you use it to “seamlessly connect a Pixel 8 and newer Pixel phones to an HDMI display.” It measures six feet and is white with fairly long connectors for USB-C DP Alt Mode and HDMI (4K@60Hz).

The Cable Matters USB-C to HDMI Cable is $29.99 for Pixel phones. On the Google Store, it joins the HDMI Extension Cable and Multiport Adapter from the same brand.

DisplayPort Support was announced with Android 14 QPR3 this June. Google pitched it as letting you project photos, slides, and videos to a bigger screen, or to mirror your phone’s entire display. The Google Slides app supports the ability to see speaker notes on your phone while the cable is connected. It’s supported on the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold.

It’s a bit like wired Casting rather than Samsung Dex. Since then, Google has released desktop windowing on the Pixel Tablet, and it remains to be seen how that will launch.

