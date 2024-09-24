 Skip to main content

Google Store now sells a USB-C to HDMI cable for Pixel

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 24 2024 - 6:35 pm PT
1 Comment

Back in June, the Pixel 8 and newer phones gained DisplayPort Support and the Google Store is now selling a USB-C to HDMI cable just for that.

Made by Cable Matters, you use it to “seamlessly connect a Pixel 8 and newer Pixel phones to an HDMI display.” It measures six feet and is white with fairly long connectors for USB-C DP Alt Mode and HDMI (4K@60Hz).

The Cable Matters USB-C to HDMI Cable is $29.99 for Pixel phones. On the Google Store, it joins the HDMI Extension Cable and Multiport Adapter from the same brand. 

Pixel USB-C HDMI cable
Pixel USB-C HDMI cable

DisplayPort Support was announced with Android 14 QPR3 this June. Google pitched it as letting you project photos, slides, and videos to a bigger screen, or to mirror your phone’s entire display. The Google Slides app supports the ability to see speaker notes on your phone while the cable is connected. It’s supported on the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold. 

It’s a bit like wired Casting rather than Samsung Dex. Since then, Google has released desktop windowing on the Pixel Tablet, and it remains to be seen how that will launch. 

More on Google Store:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Store

Google Store

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications