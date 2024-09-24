 Skip to main content

Fitbit․com going away in October, fully replaced by Google Store

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 24 2024 - 10:02 am PT
The fitbit.com website will be fully replaced by the Google Store starting next month.

This migration started in January with help.fitbit.com articles being transferred over to the existing support.google.com infrastructure used by every other first-party product and service.

The online shop available at fitbit.com went away in April and was replaced by the Google Store for one shopping experience. 

Today, fitbit.com, which debuted the “Fitbit by Google” to “Google Fitbit” switch, started showing a simple “On 10/1 the Fitbit store is moving. Shop Fitbit on Google Store“ banner.

That takes you to the “Watchers & Trackers” page to see the Pixel Watch, as well as Fitbit-powered smartwatches, trackers, and other accessories.

You made it! Google Store is your new home for all things Fitbit. Shop below or get help with your Fitbit account here.

That help link in turn has shortcuts to:

Meanwhile, a “Technology” page on the Google Store details the:

Outside of marketing, the Fitbit app replaced the fitbit․com web dashboard in July.

No changes to community.fitbit.com were announced today, though Google Support does have its own user forum system.

