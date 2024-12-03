Deals: Microsoft Snapdragon X Elite PC $450 off, Galaxy Watch Classic $180 off, SpaceX Starlink Mini $149 off, more

While many of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are now gone for another year, that doesn’t mean the savings stop. This morning we spotted the best price ever on the 2024 Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip at over $450 off the going rate. We then move over to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – the nicest Galaxy Watch out there if you ask me – at $180 off the list prices and deals starting down at $220 in various case colors and configurations, not to mention you can still score Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on sale for $190 alongside a FREE $20 Amazon gift card. We also have a Google Pixel 9 offer that undercuts the Black Friday price and the first deal on SpaceX’s Starlink Mini satellite internet system. All of that and more awaits below.

Microsoft’s 2024 Surface Laptop 7 with 12-core Snapdragon X Elite now undercutting Black Friday price from $949

We are now tracking a deal at Amazon that drops Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC even lower than its Black Friday price starting from $949 shipped. This deal is now live for the Surface Laptop 7 in the Dune colorway, but you’ll also find the Platinum and Sapphire variants down at $997 and $998 shipped respectively. You’re essentially looking at an additional discount of up to $50, marking the lowest price we have tracked for this model to date. Head below for more details.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still the nicest Samsung wearable out there, now $180 off from $220

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the latest and greatest and you can grab one right now in the $228+ range, but there’s still something about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for me. It is arguably still the nicest modern Samsung wearable you can buy, and it’s certainly the prettiest as far as I’m concerned. Plus you can score them at up to $180 off the regular price tags right now courtesy of Best Buy and Amazon. Details await below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro + FREE $20 Amazon gift card still live at $189 Black Friday price

Samsung’s official Cyber Monday sale is now live! $800 off Galaxy Z Fold 6, FREE Odyssey monitors, more

Samsung has officially transitioned over from its Black Friday sale and is now offering some solid deals as a part of its Cyber Monday sale. While there are some great deals on the brand’s latest gear from other retailers, its website features loads of deep deals as well with huge discounts, freebies, elevated trade-in offers, and more. Samsung’s official Black Friday landing page is now populated with a bunch of fresh Cyber Monday offers, and you can check out the details below to find the best deals.

