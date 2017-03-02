Google Search is now better at technical queries about programming languages

- Mar. 2nd 2017 10:28 am PT

Google Search is getting a minor update that improves its ability to answer technical questions related to programing languages. Aimed at improving computer science-related queries, the search engine is now better at recognizing special characters and delivering contextual results.

Specifically, searches containing sequences of 2-3 special characters such as [== vs ===] and [+=] will return results related to programing languages versus just general answers. For example, c++17 will now return results related to the programing language and not the similarly named aircraft.

Searches for organization and product names that include punctuation, such as She++ and Notepad++, will also return more accurate results.

Google notes that this improved context will help a “student looking to learn the basics of computer science or an engineer at a tech company” and make the engine a better technical resource for programing languages. The company already has a history of offering job interviews to those who search for highly technical CS terms and concepts.

These search improvements should now be live on both desktop and mobile.

