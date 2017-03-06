Google Play celebrates its 5th birthday with top content lists, multiple Daydream VR games half off today

Five years ago today, Google launched the Play Store, a new home for buying apps on Android. Along with apps, it also sells books, movies, and TV shows, and has become one of the most popular places for obtaining content on the web today.

In the past five years, Google Play has launched in 190 countries with over a billion active users, and now houses millions of apps, over 40 millions songs, and over 5 million books. It has also expanded to new platforms, such as Chromebooks, Android Wear, and even Google Daydream VR.

Now, Google is taking a look back at the most successful products sold on the Play Store since its launch, and it’s basically what you would expect. The lists below pull information from the US market exclusively.

Top Installed Games

Top Installed Apps*

*Download only. Does not include pre-installed apps on Android devices.

Top Selling Songs

Top Selling Albums

Top Selling Movies

Top Selling Books

Along with that, Google is today offering some pretty big discounts on some of the most impressive content for Daydream VR.