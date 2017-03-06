LG announces 40,000 LG G6 pre-orders in 4 days, confirms Nougat updates for G4 and V10

With first impressions on the table, we’re already pretty impressed with what LG has done with LG G6. The bezel-light flagship brings a lot of impressive aspects to LG’s primary lineup, and clearly, interest in the device is pretty strong. The company has just announced that there have already been 40,000 pre-orders for the phone.

40,000 pre-orders is already a pretty impressive number for early pre-sales, but it’s even more impressive considering that happened in just four days. LG doesn’t confirm it, but this is presumably sales in the company’s home region of Korea, as pre-orders have not opened in the US or other regions. In LG’s press release speaking about these pre-orders, the company also confirms a release date of March 10th in Korea at a price point of 899,800 won, or about $779 USD.

When new flagships hit the market, companies have a tendency to forget the devices they previously made, especially when it’s a two-year-old flagship. However, it seems that LG isn’t giving up on its older devices just yet. Its shown great support for the LG G5, and now it’s extending that back to the LG G4 and the LG V10, both from 2015.

LG stated over the weekend (via Yonhap News) that it would be updating the LG G4 and LG V10 to Android Nougat following customer backlash it received for deciding not to push that update. It’s fantastic to see LG push Google’s latest software to these older devices, especially considering it brings a new, cleaner UI.

Apparently, LG is planning to push this update sometime during the second half of 2017 for the V10, and sometime during Q3 for the G4. Unfortunately, that schedule only applies to Korea, so it’s unclear if devices in other regions will be updated or when.