Samsung has allegedly pushed Galaxy S8 sales back a week to April 28th

Most of the details regarding Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8 have already leaked out, along with several images and even a video of the device. Now, though, we’re hearing some updated details on when we’ll actually be able to get our hands on the phone.

It was previously reported that Samsung would be opening up sales of the Galaxy S8 on April 21st, but now, reputable leaker Evan Blass (via VentureBeat) is reporting that the company has pushed that date back a week to April 28th. Unfortunately, there’s no reason cited for this delay, but it could be any number of things, such as production issues. Obviously, Samsung is going to be much more careful with this launch following the Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

Of course, Samsung is still planning a March 29th launch event for the S8 and the S8+, where everything we don’t already know will be revealed. As previously known, the Galaxy S8 is expected to have a “bezel-light” display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and the company’s new AI assistant, “Bixby.”