Samsung has allegedly pushed Galaxy S8 sales back a week to April 28th

- Mar. 6th 2017 11:14 am PT

Android Samsung Samsung Galaxy S8
View Comments

Most of the details regarding Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8 have already leaked out, along with several images and even a video of the device. Now, though, we’re hearing some updated details on when we’ll actually be able to get our hands on the phone.

It was previously reported that Samsung would be opening up sales of the Galaxy S8 on April 21st, but now, reputable leaker Evan Blass (via VentureBeat) is reporting that the company has pushed that date back a week to April 28th. Unfortunately, there’s no reason cited for this delay, but it could be any number of things, such as production issues. Obviously, Samsung is going to be much more careful with this launch following the Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

Of course, Samsung is still planning a March 29th launch event for the S8 and the S8+, where everything we don’t already know will be revealed. As previously known, the Galaxy S8 is expected to have a “bezel-light” display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and the company’s new AI assistant, “Bixby.”

Favorite Gear

Pixel XL

Pixel XL

Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 9

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

Samsung

Samsung

View THe Guide

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

View THe Guide