9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto 360 2nd gen. $150, 64GB Flash Drive $35, Elago Aluminum phone Stand $15, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Motorola’s Moto 360 2nd Gen. Smartwatch works with your Android or iOS device: $150 shipped (Orig. $300)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 64GB USB 3.0 MFi Lightning Flash Drive $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $46), more
Elago’s Aluminum Stand for iPhone/Smartphones is a perfect complement to your Mac: $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)
iTunes Movie Deals: Train to Busan $1 Rental, Harry Potter Complete Collection $60, $10 movie sale, more
9to5Rewards: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild + Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bundle [Giveaway]
Review: Audioengine shines once again with its powerful HD3 Wireless Speakers
The Best Console Game Releases for March: Zelda Breath of the Wild, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mass Effect, The Show 17 and more
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Dive into the world of STEM: littleBits Electronics Gizmos and Gadgets Kit for $121 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Wireless Logitech deals: M720 Triathlon Mouse $30 or K750 Solar Keyboard $40
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling speakers, the Mackie CR3, are on sale for $70 (Reg. $100)
- Daily Deals: NeatDesk Premium Scanner $150, Miroir Element DLP Projector $100, more
- Games/Apps: Mega Man Legacy $6, Witcher 3 $25, iOS freebies, more
- Amazon Gold Box up to 30% off Philips Norelco Shavers and Trimmers
- Contigo AUTOSEAL Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $16+)
- Save up to 30% at H&M on new styles and more plus free shipping
- Get a Free stack of flap jacks today only at IHOP to celebrate National Pancake Day!
- Stainless Steel Wet/Dry Shop-Vac for just $49 shipped (Reg. $63+)
- Homemade Belgian waffles, Bella Rotating Ceramic Maker from $20 (Reg. $30)
- Save on apps, games, movies, TV shows and more: $50 iTunes Gift Card for $42.50
- App Store Free App of the Week: the creative Vantage Calendar w/ iCloud sync goes free
- The colorful puzzler Linia w/ more than 80 levels is now available for free (Reg. $2+)
- The “geometric fairy tale” puzzler Perloo goes free on the App Store (Reg. $1)
- The Wake N Shake Alarm Clock for iPhone is now free App Store (Reg. $1+)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
The best-selling Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale is on sale for $75 shipped (Reg. $100)
TP-Link’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Plug offers Alexa control for $30 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)
Save up to 25% on Amazon’s popular Kindle e-Readers, prices start at $60 shipped
Make the switch to 802.11ac Wi-Fi: TP-Link Wireless Gigabit Router $100 shipped (Reg. $130)
- Bose SoundTouch Home Theater System for $945
- Adobe Photoshop & Premiere Elements: $90 (Reg. $120)
- Samsung 60″ 4K Smart Ultra HDTV for $460
- Sony Portable Wireless Speaker $100 shipped
- Petcube Play 1080p cam $149 (Reg. $200)
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Toys R Us, Hotels
- Lowepro Camera Bag & Joby Tripod for $40
- Anker LED Lamp from $46 (up to 23% off)
- Anker’s PowerHouse Generator: $400
- Spring Wardrobe w/ J.Crew’s Extra 40% off
- Mohu TV antennas starting at $15
- slick h.ear Wireless Headphones are $179
- Polk Audio 5.1-Ch. Home Theater System $230 shipped (Orig. $400)
- Amcrest ProHD Wi-Fi Cam $65 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Jabra Sport Pulse Bluetooth Headset $65 (Reg. $108), more
- Thermos King 40-Ounce Beverage Bottle $23 (Reg. $30)
- Aukey Solar Charger w/ 20,000mAh Dual USB Battery for $35, more
- Here’s a 4-year subscription to Car & Driver magazine for just $12 (Reg. $50+)
- Get up to 70% off Cole Haan at Nordstrom Rack’s 3 day Online Sales Event
- Prepare for next winter: Columbia’s 60% off Men and Women’s clothing sale
- Klipsch Reference Series X6i In-Ears in black for $80
- Samson Studio Condenser Microphone Kit for $45
- Banana Republic up to 40% off Pants, Shirts, Sweaters
- 4-pack Mpow 20 LED Outdoor Solar LED Lights $57
- It’s Story Time! Gather round and save: The Giving Tree for $8
- Vornado Energy Air Fan with Speed Control: $48
- Yamaha 5.1-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver for $145 (Reg. $200+)
- Polk Audio MagniFi Sound Bar System for $200
- Score a Free 60-Day Kindle Unlimited Membership ($20 Value)
- Hamilton Beach BrewStation 12-Cup Coffee Maker is just $20
- APC surge protectors at Amazon from $7 Prime shipped
- Cuisinart MultiClad Pro 7-Piece Cookware Set is $120
- Brilliance Trilogy Kindle eBooks for $1
- 6-pack BR30 65W BR30 LED Light Bulbs $14
- Cuisinart 15-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set $35
- Harman Kardon’s 5.1-Ch. Theater System: $155
- TextExpander 1-yr. plan $20 (Orig. $50), more
- Use your PS4 DualShock controller on your Mac & PC: $14
- Get this Legendary Jedi Master Yoda Collector’s Toy for $30
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Fitbit showcases new Alta fitness tracker with Heart Rate Monitoring
Goal Zero begins shipping its new Yeti Lithium Power Stations
Volta eBike pairs stylish design with impressive range, fitness tracking features
- Beoncam is a removable 360-degree camera that sits on your wrist
- The Mondo+ smart wireless speaker is the ‘world’s first’ Chromecast-powered internet radio
- Bang & Olufsen’s new Beolit 17 Bluetooth Speaker is packed with power and beautiful design
- LEGO is unveiling new ‘Women of NASA’ minifigs featuring notable scientists and astronauts
- The Miniot Wheel Turntable strips away the plastic for a beautiful vinyl experience
- Pad & Quill gives Apple Pencil a hand-made leather makeover w/ pen clip and cap holder
- Moondrop is the gravity-defying fidget desk toy that’s perfect for space fans
- Pizza Hut debuts Bluetooth Pie Top sneakers with one-click ordering for NCAA March Madness
- Grado introduces new GH2 Headphones sourced from Central American cocobolo wood
- Sony’s Xperia Touch projector turns any surface into a touchscreen Android device
- The new Raspberry Pi W brings built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios for just $10
- Vizio debuts new line of Chromecast built-in TVs starting at $209
- Lexar’s latest 256GB microSD card is designed for GoPro users and 4K content
- Sony’s conceptual Xperia Ear wireless earbuds hope to compete with Apple AirPods
- Nokia’s 3310 updates the classic design with bright colors and new features