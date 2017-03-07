9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto 360 2nd gen. $150, 64GB Flash Drive $35, Elago Aluminum phone Stand $15, more

- Mar. 7th 2017 10:11 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Motorola’s Moto 360 2nd Gen. Smartwatch works with your Android or iOS device: $150 shipped (Orig. $300)

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 64GB USB 3.0 MFi Lightning Flash Drive $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $46), more

Elago’s Aluminum Stand for iPhone/Smartphones is a perfect complement to your Mac: $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)

iTunes Movie Deals: Train to Busan $1 Rental, Harry Potter Complete Collection $60, $10 movie sale, more

thelegendofzeldabreathofthewild

9to5Rewards: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild + Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bundle [Giveaway]

audioengine-hd3

Review: Audioengine shines once again with its powerful HD3 Wireless Speakers

The Best Console Game Releases for March: Zelda Breath of the Wild, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mass Effect, The Show 17 and more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Dive into the world of STEM: littleBits Electronics Gizmos and Gadgets Kit for $121 shipped (Reg. $200)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

The best-selling Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale is on sale for $75 shipped (Reg. $100)

TP-Link’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Plug offers Alexa control for $30 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)

Save up to 25% on Amazon’s popular Kindle e-Readers, prices start at $60 shipped

tp-link-ac2600-router

Make the switch to 802.11ac Wi-Fi: TP-Link Wireless Gigabit Router $100 shipped (Reg. $130)

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Fitbit showcases new Alta fitness tracker with Heart Rate Monitoring

Goal Zero begins shipping its new Yeti Lithium Power Stations

Volta eBike pairs stylish design with impressive range, fitness tracking features

