9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sonos PLAY:3 $256, Logitech Illuminated Wireless Keyboard $50, Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat $144, more

- Mar. 8th 2017 9:54 am PT

Amazon offers a rare discount on the Sonos PLAY:3 Wireless Speaker: $256 shipped (Reg. $299)

Daily Deals: Logitech K830 Illuminated Keyboard $50, Dynex 6-Outlet 3-USB-Port Power Hub $7, more

Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat w/ Color Display and Smartphone Control: $144 shipped (Reg. $180)

iTunes Movie Deals: Train to Busan $1 Rental, Harry Potter Complete Collection $60, $10 movie sale, more

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth 4.1 Speaker $35 shipped (Reg. $45), more

Elago’s Aluminum Stand for iPhone/Smartphones is a perfect complement to your Mac: $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 64GB USB 3.0 MFi Lightning Flash Drive $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $46), more

Wireless Logitech deals: M720 Triathlon Mouse $30 or K750 Solar Keyboard $40

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

Littlebits introduces new Code Kit: build games, learn to code, have fun

 

Philips brings its massive 40-inch Curved 4K Monitor to the US, available now for purchase

WaterField debuts its new leather/ballistic nylon Nintendo Switch carrying cases

