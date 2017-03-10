9to5Rewards: lofree typewriter-inspired mechanical wireless keyboard for Android, Mac and Windows [Giveaway]

- Mar. 10th 2017 11:53 am PT

9to5Rewards Lofree
This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is lofree, a typewriter-inspired mechanical keyboard with full support for Android, Mac, Windows, and iOS.

The company has two of its new lofree keyboards that launched this week to give away to two 9to5Google readers. 

These mechanical keyboards work with a variety of devices, and that includes Android phones and tablets. It’s also fully compatible with Mac, has a Mac layout, and works with iOS as well. These keyboards use Gateron Blue switches and normally sell for $79.

Did you know that 95% of all mechanical keyboards are made for gamers? But what about designers, writers and basically everyone else who just want to enjoy a beautiful mechanical keyboard? Meet lofree, the wireless mechanical keyboard that is stylish and designed for everyone.

Winners will get their choice of blue, red or black color options. This week there will be TWO winners, and each winner will have their choice of ONE keyboard. There are also two more chances to win at 9to5Mac

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winners of our Tech21 Evo Check Cases for Google Pixel or Pixel XL Giveaway were , and .

This week’s giveaway is open to readers worldwide. 

How to enter?

