This week’s top stories: Pixel 2 rumors, Best Android phones [March], Google Home, Galaxy S8 leaks, Assistant, Hangouts & more
In this week’s top stories: Pixel 2 rumors, Best Android phones [March], Google Home and Assistant, the latest Galaxy S8 leaks, our Samsung Chromebook Plus review, and much more.
We kick things off this week with rumors that Google Pixel 2 will ditch the headphone jack. Google Assistant begins rolling out more widely to non-Pixel devices as it gains the ability to read and interact with text messages. We give you our picks for the best Android phones you can buy for March. And Stephen shows us how he’s been using Google Home and why for him it’s become indispensable.
We review the Samsung Chromebook Plus in this week’s top video. Google announces revamped Hangouts apps ‘Chat’ and ‘Meet’. Chrome 57 starts rolling out now to Mac, Windows, and Linux. And the Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks again, including new details and another hands-on video ahead of an official launch expected later this month.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android | Android Wear 2.0 |
- Rumor: Google Pixel 2 will ditch the headphone jack, Google documentation suggests
- Best Android phones you can buy [March 2017]
- Has your smartphone been updated to Nougat yet? [Poll]
- Report: Galaxy Note 8 codenamed ‘Great’ as Samsung reportedly preps refurbished Note 7
- New Galaxy S8 photos show off every angle, hints at always-on home button and IR blaster
- Here’s how the Galaxy S8 and S8+ compare in size to the iPhone 7/Plus, Galaxy S7
- Report: Android inches closer to passing Windows as most popular OS for internet usage
Google Home |
- Comment: A few months later, and my Google Home is indispensable – and I’ve only scratched the surface
- This 3D-printed mount makes it easy to put Google Home on your wall [Gallery]
Apps |
- How to access Google Now cards with Google Assistant
- Google Assistant on phones can finally read and interact with text messages
- Google announces a revamped Hangouts Chat and Meet, aimed at teams and enterprise
- PSA: Google Assistant is now more widely rolling out to non-Pixel Android devices
- Has your smartphone received Google Assistant yet? [Poll]
- How to use Google Now on Tap screen search with Google Assistant
- Chrome 57 rolling out now to Mac, Windows, and Linux
- Weird trick lets you revert from Google Assistant to Google Now on Tap, at least for now
This week’s top videos |
- Review: Samsung Chromebook Plus has a display and build worthy of Android apps [Video]
- Hands on w/ Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks out again, ‘confidential’ stickers and all [Video]