This week’s top stories: Pixel 2 rumors, Best Android phones [March], Google Home, Galaxy S8 leaks, Assistant, Hangouts & more

In this week’s top stories: Pixel 2 rumors, Best Android phones [March], Google Home and Assistant, the latest Galaxy S8 leaks, our Samsung Chromebook Plus review, and much more.

We kick things off this week with rumors that Google Pixel 2 will ditch the headphone jack. Google Assistant begins rolling out more widely to non-Pixel devices as it gains the ability to read and interact with text messages. We give you our picks for the best Android phones you can buy for March. And Stephen shows us how he’s been using Google Home and why for him it’s become indispensable.

We review the Samsung Chromebook Plus in this week’s top video. Google announces revamped Hangouts apps ‘Chat’ and ‘Meet’. Chrome 57 starts rolling out now to Mac, Windows, and Linux. And the Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks again, including new details and another hands-on video ahead of an official launch expected later this month.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

