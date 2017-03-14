How to watch the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Watch unveiling [Livestream]

Just hours before its official announcement, the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Watch mistakingly went live on the company’s website. While its listing told us pretty much everything we might want to know about the Android Wear device, it didn’t share availability details or images of the device. If you want to learn more about the Connected Modular 45 Watch, you’ll just have to watch the livestream happening later today, and here’s how…

The Connected Modular 45 Watch is the successor to last year’s most expensive Android Wear device, the Connected Smart Watch. One of the main selling points for last year’s model was that after two years (and an additional $1,500) you could trade in your Connected Smart Watch for one of Tag Heuer’s mechanical options. This year, the Connected Modular 45 Watch will allow you to swap out the Connected smartwatch module for a mechanical module with a 3-hand tourbillon.

The smartwatch itself will be running Android Wear 2.0, have NFC and GPS functionality built-in, and will be powered by an Intel processor. In addition to the ability to swap out the watch face, you will also be able to change the watch’s band, lugs, and buckles. All of which will be available in a bunch of different colors and materials. The watch itself will be available in the US starting at $1,650.

The Connected Modular 45 Watch will be unveiled tomorrow in Switzerland at 12 PM CET (7 AM EST and 4 AM PST). For all of the details, watch the YouTube livestream embedded below.