Samsung confirms Galaxy Tab S3 pre-orders for tomorrow, available March 24th for $599

Following its MWC 2017 announcement, Samsung has today confirmed details on when and where we’ll be able to get our hands on the company’s latest tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3.
As confirmed yesterday via a Best Buy listing, the Galaxy Tab S3 will cost $599 in the US for the 32GB, Wifi-only model in either Black or Silver variants. Along with Best Buy, the Tab S3 will be sold through Amazon and other “select” retailers, presumably outlets such as Walmart and Target.
Online pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S3 kick off tomorrow, March 17th, with Best Buy opening up notifications for pre-orders today. In-store availability and shipping will start late next week on March 24th.
As a refresher, the Galaxy Tab S3 packs a 9.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, quad-speakers tuned by AKG, an included S-Pen, and special pins along the side that work with Samsung’s official keyboard, similar to the iPad Pro.
Samsung Announces US Availability for Galaxy Tab S3, Offering a Versatile Experience in Entertainment and Productivity
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ – MARCH 16, 2017 – Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced pre-order and availability of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, a powerful and fast 2-in-1 tablet packed with advanced technology. Pre-order for Tab S3 begins on March 17 at $599.99 at Samsung.com and select retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon, with in-store availability starting March 24. The Tab S3 will be available in Black and Silver.
The Galaxy Tab S3 redefines the tablet experience and is an ideal device for today’s ever-connected users. Featuring Samsung’s innovative Galaxy technology and premium design, the Tab S3 is carefully crafted with features and functionality that provide a dynamic user experience.
“Consumers today expect their tablets to adapt and evolve with their busy and demanding lives, enabling them to do a lot more but with the convenience of a mobile device,” said Alanna Cotton, vice president of product marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “The new Galaxy Tab S3 embodies Samsung’s commitment to deliver the best of entertainment and productivity, allowing consumers to do what they want, when they want.”
Packed with Productivity
The Tab S3 is designed to keep users productive with the revolutionary S Pen that never needs to be charged. The S Pen is refined for the tablet user to provide a more natural writing experience. The fine 0.7mm tip has increased pressure sensitivity for more precise use with features such as Smart Select, Translate, Magnify and Glance that allow for more control.
The Pogo keyboard has deep keystrokes and auto-pairs to the tablet, letting you easily switch from touch to type. Sold separately, the keyboard cover will also be available March 24 for $129.99.
Enhanced Entertainment
Featuring High Dynamic Range on a Super AMOLED display, the Tab S3 provides cinema-like viewing with true-to-life colors and vivid contrast. Video consumption is enhanced with the tablet’s powerful quad speakers tuned by AKG. This intelligent audio system calibrates sound based on your movements for the most ideal listening. Game Launcher will also be available for the first time on a Samsung tablet for the ultimate immersive experience when playing games.