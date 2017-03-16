Samsung confirms Galaxy Tab S3 pre-orders for tomorrow, available March 24th for $599

Following its MWC 2017 announcement, Samsung has today confirmed details on when and where we’ll be able to get our hands on the company’s latest tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3.

As confirmed yesterday via a Best Buy listing, the Galaxy Tab S3 will cost $599 in the US for the 32GB, Wifi-only model in either Black or Silver variants. Along with Best Buy, the Tab S3 will be sold through Amazon and other “select” retailers, presumably outlets such as Walmart and Target.

Online pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S3 kick off tomorrow, March 17th, with Best Buy opening up notifications for pre-orders today. In-store availability and shipping will start late next week on March 24th.

As a refresher, the Galaxy Tab S3 packs a 9.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, quad-speakers tuned by AKG, an included S-Pen, and special pins along the side that work with Samsung’s official keyboard, similar to the iPad Pro.