9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Cam Outdoor $160, Sony Xperia XZ 32GB $430, August HomeKit Smart Lock $183, more

- Mar. 22nd 2017 10:55 am PT

Nest Cam Outdoor is a best-seller, buy it now for $160 shipped (Reg. up to $200)

Sony Xperia XZ 32GB 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked) in three colors for $430 (Reg. $550)

Unlock your door with Siri: August 2nd Gen. HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock for $183 shipped (Reg. $230)

Daily Deals: 15-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $2,399 (Tax NY only), Cert. Refurb 4th Gen. Apple TV 64GB $140more

Take $219 off Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air: $780 shipped (Reg. $999)

Apple’s 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air gets a $259 discount, drops to $940 shipped (Reg. $1,199)

iTunes $100 Gift Card from PayPal for $85 with email delivery – save 15% on games, apps, subscriptions, and more!

9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]

The #1 best-selling 4K A/V Receiver at Amazon gets a 33% price drop: Sony 7.2-Ch. w/ HDR + Bluetooth for $198 (Reg. $300)

Save half-off the award-winning PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac: $30 w/ digital download (Reg. $60)

Mophie Juice Pack Wireless iPhone 7 Plus Battery Case: $70 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Get up to 20% off w/ these discounted gift cards: Best Buy, Domino’s, GameStop, Toys R Us, Airbnb, Sling TV, CVS and many more

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

Microsoft unveils the Tech Series Xbox One Wireless Controllers with laser-etched graphics

Add turn signals and a rearview mirror to your bicycle with Hexagon

Lomography’s new Automat Instant Camera packs an impressive 38mm wide-angle lens

