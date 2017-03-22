Pokémon GO launches in-game Water Festival event w/ increased encounters for Water-type Pokémon & more

Pokémon GO developers Niantic today announced the latest upcoming in-game event for the title with the Pokémon GO Water Festival scheduled to kick off today, March 22.

During the event, players will have increased opportunities to catch water-type Pokémon, which the developers note includes “Magikarp, Squirtle, Totodile and their evolutions around the world,” among others:

Trainers will also have a greater chance of encountering Water-type Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region, which recently began appearing in the game, when exploring areas where Water-type Pokémon more commonly appear.

Alongside the Water Festival in-game event, there is also now a new Magikarp Hat wardrobe item available for avatars.

The event officially starts today, March 22, at 1:00 P.M. PST and will last until March 29 at 1:00 P.M. PST.

All you need is the latest version of the Pokémon GO app to take part.