Google appears to be testing yet another new Play Store design tweak [Gallery]

Google is constantly evolving the look of Google Play, and recently it seems the company is testing out yet another new look for Play Store search results, this time showing off more information for a specific app directly from the search interface…

As we saw last year, Google was testing out a slight refresh to the search UI that put the primary app in that search front and center with quick links to install the app as well information about it, such as the ratings.

With this new design (via XDA), Google expands on that by also showing any screenshots or videos associated with the app’s listing. It’s a minor touch, but one that makes downloading a new app a lot quicker and easier.

So far, this doesn’t seem to be showing for all users, but out of the options Google has been testing recently, I’d say this is my favorite in terms of looks and functionality. So far this is only showing up on a single device for me, and is also showing up on the Android O preview for my colleague Abner Li.