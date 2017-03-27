9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G4 Plus w/ Headphones $225, APC Back-UPS w/ USB $73, VIZIO 3.1-Ch. Soundbar System $230, more

- Mar. 27th 2017 11:00 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Moto G Plus 64GB Smartphone + Samsung Level U Pro Headphones for $225

Get serious about backup power with the APC Back-UPS 850VA w/USB ports: $73 shipped

Daily Deals: VIZIO SmartCast 3.1-Ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Sub $230, Insignia Portable Projector $125, more

Target launches $300 gift card promo with iPhone 7/Plus purchase

Save $234 on Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air: $765 (Reg. $999)

B&H launches new iPad pre-orders with discounts, rewards and tax in NY only

Review: The Autonomous Smart Desk 2 is a perfect mix of function and value [Video]

9to5Rewards: Mophie iPhone 7 Juice Pack Air Battery Case [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Roku Premiere+ delivers 4K streaming content, on sale for $79 (Reg. $100)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Baselworld showcases Samsung’s classically designed smart pocket watch

Under Armour is set to bring another pair of 3D-printed shoes to market next week

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac: $30 (Reg. $60)

Samsung’s gorgeous 65″ 4K Smart UHDTV drops to $1,599

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

