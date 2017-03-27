Facebook Messenger rolling out hour-long Live Location sharing feature

Facebook has constantly added new features to Messenger since it became a standalone chat app, and Live Location is the latest to join the list. Live Location lets Messenger users temporarily share an up-to-date location with friends and family.

Facebook’s new Live Location feature in Messages works across both Android and iOS.

Live Location works for up to one hour by default and updates in the background when activated. This means your contacts can track your progress when you’re on your way or find your current location if you’re meeting somewhere.

You can turn Live Location off at any time after it’s been activated and a countdown timer lets you know how much longer your location will be shared before you’ll need to re-enable it or it expires.

Facebook describes how it works below:

For Android, tap the Location icon or tap the More icon and then select Location.

You’ll see a map of your current location and the option to tap a blue bar to share your Live Location for 60 minutes. Just like on iOS, you’ll have the option to stop sharing your Live Location by tapping Stop Sharing, and you’ll see how much longer you’re sharing your Live Location for via a small count down clock in the lower right hand corner of the map.

Facebook says its new Live Location feature in Messenger is rolling out globally now. Aside from Live Location, Messenger recently rolled out Reactions and Mentions as well. Messenger for Android is available for free on the Play Store.