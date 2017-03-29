The Galaxy S8 comes with a sweet pair of $99 Harman AKG earbuds in the box

It may sound stupid, but seeing that the headphone jack officially made it to the Galaxy S8 has been a relief. What’s more, however, is that Samsung is willing to take full advantage of the 3.5mm port, with a sweet pair of headphones coming right inside the device’s box…

Following its acquisition of Harman back at the end of last year, the Korean firm wasted no time in putting its renewed focus on audio to good use. We saw AKG’s — one of the brands under Harman — influence with the tuning of the Galaxy Tab S3’s speaker last month at MWC, and now a pair of branded earphones is going to step up the S8’s audio game.

Considering that this model will be sold separately for $99, it definitely sounds like a good deal, and chances are that these buds will sound significantly better than the standard pairs that (more rarely than ever, these days) come with even high-end smartphones.

We’ll have our final say on how they sound as soon as our full Galaxy S8 review goes up, so stay tuned for that.