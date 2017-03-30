9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Gear S2 $100, Ecobee3 Thermostat $199, Twelve South Headphone Stand $72, more

- Mar. 30th 2017 10:00 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch 50% off today: $100 shipped, more

Ecobee3 Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat has Alexa control: $199 (Reg. $249)

Twelve South Fermata Headphone Charging Stand first notable price drop: $72

B&H takes up to $300 off high-end 2016 MacBook Pro models (Tax NY/NJ only)

Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,280

Save $234 on Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air: $765 (Reg. $999)

Apple’s AirPort Extreme 802.11ac Base Station goes to $159 (Reg. up to $199)

iTunes and Amazon launch DreamWorks $10 HD movie sale: Bee Movie, Shrek, more

Don’t Think Twice is this week’s iTunes $1 HD Movie Rental (Reg. $5)

Blyss iOS puzzler goes free for very first time (Reg. $2)

9to5Rewards: Mophie iPhone 7 Juice Pack Air Battery Case [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Elgato Eve HomeKit-enabled Smart Light Switches from $40, 2-pack $76

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Garmin Forerunner 935 hits with a big price tag, impressive data-driven features

Flter uses VPN and Tor over your home network to protect privacy and security

Musicon is the super intuitive way for kids to create and learn to play music

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Belkin offers two Wemo Mini Smart Plugs for $51 ($70 value)

Mac App Roundup: MacX Media Bundle $20, Disk Drill PRO 3 $35, Lifetime Mac Bundle $39, more

Amazon’s popular 6-inch Fire Tablet (refurb) is selling at $35 (Orig. $100)

AmazonBasics iPhone 7/Plus cases available from $1 in multiple styles

Ringke iPhone 7/Plus cases $4 Prime shipped

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

Review: The Autonomous Smart Desk 2 is a perfect mix of function and value [Video]

