9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Fire tablets from $40, Yamaha AV Receiver $300, Aukey Dual-USB Wall Charger $6, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon Fire tablet sale brings best prices of the year from $40
Yamaha’s Aventage 7.2-Ch AirPlay A/V Receiver on sale for $300 (Reg. $400+)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Dual Port Wall Charger $6, more
Google Play Free App of the Week: Chameleon Run (Reg. $2)
Nintendo Switch Review: The hybrid that changed my mind about consoles
9to5Rewards: Fabriq Wireless Speaker w/ AirPlay and Alexa [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: Brother Monochrome Laser Printer $45, more
- Adobe Creative Cloud 1-yr. subscription w/ Photoshop + Lightroom for $90
- Kudrone is your affordable 4K Smart Nano Drone
- Games/Apps: LEGO Worlds $20, PS4 Controller + Kit $40, iOS freebies, more
- Save up to 50% on Green Toys in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- LEGO deals from $12: Minecraft, Batman, Birthday Decorations, more
- Kindle First April eBook freebies from Amazon
- Mackie CR3 Creative Reference Studio Monitors $80 (20% savings)
- AmazonBasics 13.3-inch laptop sleeve adds protection from $3
- PicoBrew Model C hits Kickstarter with an eye on affordable at-home brewing
- Cuisinart’s Multi-Slow Cooker w/ Steamer $79 shipped (Reg. up to $160)
- Columbia Web Special Sale: extra 50% off + free shipping
- American Eagle has an extra 50-60% off clearance items
- Apple’s AirPort Express (refurb) adds AirPlay to your speakers for $45
- Goat Simulator now available for free on iOS (Reg. $5)
- 100 Rogues iOS dungeon crawler free for first time (Reg. $3)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Blyss iOS puzzler goes free (Reg. $2)
- Able Black’s mysterious iOS puzzles go free for very first time (Reg. $2)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Satechi’s USB-C Travel Charger keeps all of your devices powered up on-the-go
Chris is your digital co-driver that works with iOS and Android
Stanley enters the competitive 3D Printer market w/ new prosumer model
- Put yourself into games and feel the action with the new Hardlight VR suit
- Destiny 2 reveal trailer, release date, limited edition details, more
- Comcast rolls out new Xfinity prepaid internet service, plans start at $15
- Superscreen supercharges your smartphone with a wireless 10.1-inch HD display
- Introducing ZeTime: Swiss-made mechanics meets smartwatch on iOS and Android
- Traeger unveils new Timberline Wi-Fi-enabled smokers with iOS/Android connectivity
- Garmin Forerunner 935 hits with a big price tag, impressive data-driven features
- Nike Flyknit Sneakers: the best active lifestyle option
- Flter uses VPN and Tor over your home network to protect privacy and security
- Musicon is the super intuitive way for kids to create and learn to play music
- MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017 just released on iOS for free
- Beautyrest’s Sleeptracker sports HealthKit compatibility and Alexa control
- V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones hit with updated specs, improved battery life
- Netgear Orbi Home Wi-Fi system expands today with more affordable bundles
- adidas EQT Support Adv brings a modern twist to retro sneakers
- The Gladius Ultra HD Underwater Drone lets anyone explore under the sea
- Roadie 2 is the “world’s first standalone automatic guitar tuner”
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
DODOcase launches 40% off sitewide sale
Ecobee3 Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat has HomeKit + Alexa control: $199 (Reg. $249)
Twelve South Fermata Headphone Charging Stand first notable price drop: $72
- Das Keyboard Model S Keyboard now $90
- Motorola’s Moto 360 2nd Gen Smartwatch $144
- Olala 6000mAh Power Bank w/ MFi Lightning cable $19.50
- Lifeproof’s Waterproof Case for iPhone 7 Plus from $40
- Polk Audio 2-way speaker pairs up to 50% off, starting at $110
- VIZIO 5.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar w/ Sub (refurb) $155
- Samson Condenser Mic kit for home recording: $45
- Cuisinart Stainless Steel 12-Quart Pasta Set for $38.50
- Green Deals: Philips 4-pack A19 LED Light Bulbs $4, more
- Electrolux Cordless Stick/Handheld Vac: $75
- Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls: 3-Pack for $16
- Bloomingdale’s Friends and Family sale: Take an extra 25% off
- Ringke iPhone 7/Plus cases in multiple styles/colors for $4
- Rugged 42mm Apple Watch strap + case $8.50
- LG’s 29-inch Curved Monitor w/ 2 HDMI inputs $270
- Guardians of the Galaxy Telltale game drops next month
- 1byone’s 50-Mile HDTV Antenna for $23
- Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set: preorder now for $135
- Black Mountain’s Resistance Band Set gets you in shape $10
- Klipsch X6i In-Ear Headphones for iPhone: $70 shipped
- Thermos Stainless Steel Beverage Can Insulator down to $8
- Green Deals: Ryobi 1600PSI Pressure Washer $79, more
- iOrange-E 3-pack iPhone 7 Glass Screen Protectors $6, more
- TomTom Runner GPS Watch for just $76 shipped at Amazon
- Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch 50% off today: $100 shipped, more
- Klipsch Quintet V 5.0-Ch. Home Theater Bundle drops to $219 (Orig. $600)
- Blue Apron Delivers Everything You Need for Delicious Meals