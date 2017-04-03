9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Fire tablets from $40, Yamaha AV Receiver $300, Aukey Dual-USB Wall Charger $6, more

- Apr. 3rd 2017 10:43 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Amazon Fire tablet sale brings best prices of the year from $40

Yamaha’s Aventage 7.2-Ch AirPlay A/V Receiver on sale for $300 (Reg. $400+)

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Dual Port Wall Charger $6, more

Google Play Free App of the Week: Chameleon Run (Reg. $2)

Nintendo Switch Review: The hybrid that changed my mind about consoles

9to5Rewards: Fabriq Wireless Speaker w/ AirPlay and Alexa [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Daily Deals: Brother Monochrome Laser Printer $45, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Satechi’s USB-C Travel Charger keeps all of your devices powered up on-the-go

Chris is your digital co-driver that works with iOS and Android

Stanley enters the competitive 3D Printer market w/ new prosumer model

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

DODOcase launches 40% off sitewide sale

Ecobee3 Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat has HomeKit + Alexa control: $199 (Reg. $249)

Twelve South Fermata Headphone Charging Stand first notable price drop: $72

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide