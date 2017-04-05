Honor 8 Pro goes official with 6GB RAM, Kirin 960, 4,000 mAh battery, EMUI 5.1

Huawei’s 2017 has been a non-stop run of phone release after phone release. The year kicked off with the Mate 9 and Honor 6X, and continued forward with the release of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus at MWC. Now, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is delivering its second release of the year, the Honor 8 Pro.

If you recall, last year’s Honor 8 was one of the more impressive mid-rangers in 2016, but fell flat mainly due to its software. With the Honor 8 Pro, the company fixes that by including EMUI 5.1 out of the box based on Android Nougat. As we mentioned in our Mate 9 review, EMUI 5 is a big step forward, even if it’s not perfect.

As for specs, the Honor 8 Pro packs a large 5.7-inch display, a whopping 6GB of RAM, Huawei’s in-house Kirin 960 chipset, and a massive 4,000 mAh battery with USB-C for charging.

This device also packs a metal build as opposed to the glass Honor 8, and also includes 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There’s also the dual-camera system on the rear composed of a 12MP standard sensor and a 12MP monochrome sensor.

Overall, the Honor 8 Pro looks pretty great, but not everyone will have access to this one. US availability is completely unknown, but pre-orders in Europe are live now starting at €549. You’ll also get some added goodies with your purchase, such as a VR headset, tripod, or memory card.