Software update w/ numerous bug fixes rolling out to LeEco’s 4K TVs running Android TV

Back in October of 2016, LeEco released four brand new 4K HDR televisions that ran Android TV. Although they were priced reasonably, owners have since reported numerous audio problems as well as other software bugs that have made the viewing experience less than pleasant. Thankfully, LeEco is now (finally) addressing most of these bugs with a software update rolling out now…

In addition to the numerous bugs, many LeEco Super4 TV owners have been asking for an update from Marshmallow to Nougat but unfortunately, this isn’t that update. Everything getting changed or fixed with this update is listed below:

Enhanced High Dynamic Range (HDR) with improved gamma logic

PS4™ Pro HDR support

Upgraded Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) feature support

Simplified input selection to access TV input sources faster by holding down the source button on the LeEco remote

5.1 Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) channel support

Enhanced audio and video synchronization

January 2017 Android security patch update and improved overall system stability

If you own either a LeEco Super4 X65, X55, X43 Pro, or a uMax85 television, you should see a pop-up appear while the television is turned on that offers you the option to update. If you don’t see it, you can launch the “System Update” application found on the Android TV’s homescreen and manually launch the update process.

The update itself is a little larger than one gigabyte in size so you will have to give your TV several minutes to fully download and install everything.