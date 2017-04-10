Google Duo audio calling is rolling out worldwide

Audio calling in Google Duo started with a limited roll out last month, starting with certain regions, such as Brazil. Now, though, we’re getting confirmation that this feature is rolling out to all users around the world.

Google’s technical lead on Duo, Justin Uberti, confirmed on Twitter last night that Duo’s audio calling feature would be available worldwide starting today. Like Duo’s video calls, audio calls work between two users over the internet with added optimization for slower networks. This is a handy feature for just about anyone, but it especially proves its worth in emerging markets such as India.

To activate audio calling on Duo, users just switch modes from video to audio with the toggle at the top of the app. It’s simple and it works well, which is exactly what Google had in mind.