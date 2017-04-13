9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest 3rd Gen. Thermostat $219, WD 4TB External Drive $90, Aukey QC 3.0 10-Port USB Charger $27, more

- Apr. 13th 2017 12:10 pm PT

9to5Toys Lunch Break
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat in two colors $219 shipped

Western Digital 4TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $90 (Reg. $110+)

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey QC 3.0 10-Port USB Charger $27, more

Award-Winning PDF Expert 2 for Mac: $25 (Orig. $60)

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $130 at Amazon and Best Buy

Review: Perfect Apple Watch case for Nike+ bands, 50% off deal

Review: MUJJO Leather/Wool Sleeves keep your MacBook protected in style

Review: Belkin Valet Charger Power Pack pulls double duty for Apple Watch and iPhone

Review: Decks by FluidStance bring motion and fun to standing desks and more

Last Minute Grown-Up Easter Gift Ideas from Amazon

9to5Rewards: Brydge iPad Keyboards provide serious productivity on-the-go [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Tile Slim 8-Pack at Amazon is down to $130 (Reg. $180)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Logitech’s new Z537 Bluetooth Speaker System promises to give your Mac booming audio

The Copenhagen Wheel adds electric motor and smart features to any bicycle

NBA Playgrounds drops next month for Switch, PS4, Xbox One + new trailers

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

AmazonBasics iPhone 7/Plus cases from under $1

Caseology iPhone 7/Plus cases in a variety of styles and colors from $4

Dell’s Color Laser All-in-One Printer w/ AirPrint is down to $130

Anker’s Easter Sale discounts your favorite power and audio gear

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Android

9to5Toys

9to5Toys Lunch Break

