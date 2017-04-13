The next OnePlus handset’s codename leaks, hinting at OnePlus 5 flagship

Rumors and leaks surrounding OnePlus’s upcoming flagship smartphone are starting to make the rounds. The latest leak comes from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and appears to show that the next handset is codenamed A5000. If we follow the company’s history, this would hint that the next device will be called the OnePlus 5…

Previous OnePlus devices were internally called the A0001, A2000, and A3000. These lined up with the OnePlus One, 2, and 3 so it is safe to assume that A5000 is indeed going to be the OnePlus 5.

But why would OnePlus skip the number four and jump right to five? Well, OnePlus is a company based in China and in the Chinese language, the word for four resembles the word for death. While this isn’t a confirmed reason, it would make sense for the company to avoid the number, much like many other Chinese companies do.

Besides its internal codename, we don’t really know anything else about OnePlus’s upcoming flagship other than some of the radio frequencies that will work with the smartphone (see the below tweet for more). One thing that we are hoping for is a better software experience with less touch latency than we’ve noticed on the OnePlus 3/3T.