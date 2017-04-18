Huawei Watch 2 now available in the US for $300 w/ 10 free weeks of Google Play Music

Huawei announced today that its latest wearable, the Huawei Watch 2, is now available in the United States. First announced back at Mobile World Congress in late February, the watch brings a bulkier, more rugged design, an LTE-supported model, upgraded specs, support for Google’s Android Pay mobile payments platform, and more…

The watch is going on sale today at all the usual retailers, including at Best Buy brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as online at Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, B&H Photo Video, Jet, Target and Walmart. Both the Concrete Grey and the Carbon Black color variants (which are both “Sport” models) are available on Amazon’s website now for $300, and the retailer is quoting shipping times within 1 to 2 months.

Perhaps to help mitigate that high price tag, Huawei also announced today that Huawei Watch 2 purchases will ship with 10 free weeks of Google Play Music.

If you want the “Classic” model — which ships with a leather strap and a more metal-like case — you’re currently out of luck. But Huawei says that model will be “available soon” and will start at a slight premium of $370 — only available in “Titanium Grey”.

Both models are nearly identical, featuring a 1.2-inch display coming in at a resolution of 390 x 390. They both have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 420mAh batteries, and 2GB of on-board storage. As for size, they both have 45mm watch casings, which comes in at 3mm larger than the original. On the software side, both watches of course ship with Android Wear 2.0 — the latest version of Google’s wearable OS.