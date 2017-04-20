9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Pixel 32GB $600, Sony 75″ 4K UHDTV $1,000 off, Sony Wireless Headphones $179, more

- Apr. 20th 2017 12:24 pm PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Google Pixel 32GB Android Smartphone (unlocked) discounted to $600

Sony 75-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV $2,899 shipped ($1,000 off)

Sony h.ear Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones back to $179 shipped

Beats Powerbeats3 W1-enabled Wireless In-ear Headphones down to $130 shipped

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $160

 

Apple AirPort Express Base Station $67 (Reg. $99)

9to5Rewards: SkylinkNet Plus Alarm System Starter kit [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

USB-C Adapter 3-pack from Amazon for $6 (Reg. $10)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Mu tag is the world’s smallest item tracker

The Mirabook turns your smartphone into a fully functional laptop

Super Nintendo Classic Edition Console reportedly on the way!

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Alexa control starting at $18

Pad & Quill 25% off: leather wallets, iPhone cases, watch bands & more

Bose SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $150 (Orig. $250)

Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Stand is back under $10

Score a pair of UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speakers for $175 ($300 value)

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide