9to5Toys Lunch Break: Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard $23, Toshiba 55-inch 1080p HDTV w/ Chromecast $330, more

Apr. 25th 2017

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Daily Deals: Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard $23, Toshiba 55-inch 1080p HDTV w/ Chromecast $330, more

Beats Powerbeats3 W1-enabled Wireless In-ear Headphones down to $130 shipped

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy

Review: Yesgo iPhone 7/Plus cases offer protection at a value price

Review: Pad & Quill’s Leather Roll Top Backpack has impeccable craftsmanship and style

Hands-on with Anker’s robust 120,000mAh PowerHouse portable generator [Video]

9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s gorgeous B2 Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Canon PIXMA Inkjet w/ AirPrint 2-pack for $88 (Reg. $80/ea)

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus 2nd Gen. $65.50 (Reg. $82, Prime only)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Elago returns with M4 iPhone dock sporting familiar vintage Apple styling

Welle transforms any surface into a smart touch-controller

Mellow multimedia table delights with fresh design and functionality

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Anker has you covered at home and on the road w/ charger deals from $19

Sony 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI inputs: $769 (Reg. $1,000)

Lutron Caséta Smart Lighting Bundle w/ HomeKit support: $120 (Reg. $160)

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

